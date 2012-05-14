TEXT-S&P revises JPMorgan Australia Ltd. otlk to neg

May 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook to
negative from stable on JPMorgan Australia Ltd. (JPMAL). This revision follows a similar rating
action on the bank's parent and guarantor, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (A+/Negative/A-1),
which is ultimately owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (A/Negative/A-1). At the same time, we
affirmed our 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term issuer credit ratings on JPMAL.
