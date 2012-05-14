版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 14日 星期一 15:50 BJT

TEXT-S&P S&P Ratings - JPMorgan Australia Ltd.

May 14 -

Ratings -- JPMorgan Australia Ltd. -------------------------------- 14-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

19-Dec-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

