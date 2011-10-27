TEXT-Fitch rates KDB's senior unsecured USD notes 'A+(exp)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 27- Fitch Ratings has assigned the Korea Development Bank's (KDB) proposed long-term senior unsecured USD-denominated notes an expected 'A+(exp)' rating. The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD4bn shelf programme, last updated on 14 July 2011 at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The issue size and tenor have yet to be determined.

The proceeds will be used for KDB's general operations, including repayment of maturing debts and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The expected rating is the same as KDB's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) which in turn is equalised with the IDR of South Korea's sovereign, reflecting the solvency guarantee by the government for KDB as per Article 44, KDB Act. In addition, Fitch expects that, if and when the government sells any stake in KDB Financial Group (KDBFG), the issue will be protected by the additional specific guarantee (for which the limit has yet to be set) by the government, if the redemption period (i.e. the original maturity) of the issue is one year or longer as per both Article 18-2 of the Act and the description of the notes in the prospectus supplement.

KDB is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and is 100%-owned by the government through KDBFG. Although KDB has been slated for privatisation since 2008, Fitch views that this is unlikely to complete in the foreseeable future. The bank had total assets of KRW123trn and negligible retail deposits at end-H111.