TEXT-Fitch puts Oman International Bank on RWP; afrms HSBC Bank Middle East

May 14 - Fitch Ratings has placed Oman International Bank's (OIB) Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), Viability Rating and Support Rating on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) and simultaneously affirmed HSBC Bank Middle East's (HBME) Long-term IDR at 'AA-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The rating actions follow a formal announcement by OIB and HBME of a proposed merger between OIB and HBME's branch in Oman. Although the merger is still subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, the combined business will become the second-largest commercial bank in Oman. It will be majority held (51%) by HBME and will be renamed HSBC Bank SAOG (HSBC Oman). HBME will take control of HSBC Oman's board and will enter into a service agreement with the new entity, initially for 10 years including taking overall management responsibility.

Fitch aims to resolve the RWP on the Long-term IDR as soon as the merger is concluded. At that point, as the rating will be based on the potential support from HBME (ultimately from HSBC Holdings PLC ) it is likely that the Long-term IDR will be upgraded by more than one notch. The RWP on OIB's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the strategic and operational benefits likely to be generated by being part of the HSBC Group, as well as the expected improvements in its franchise, corporate governance and balance sheet fundamentals. Consequently, while it is likely that the RWP on the VR will be resolved on the merger, a large part of the improvements in bank's VR are likely to be achieved over the longer term.

OIB's Support Rating is expected to be upgraded to '1' on completion, indicating that ultimate support in case of need will be highly likely to be provided by its parent bank and at that point the Support Rating Floor will be withdrawn.

Fitch believes that HBME should be able to conclude the merger with relative ease given its financial strength, regional franchise and existing presence in Oman as well as OIB's relatively small size; therefore all its ratings are affirmed at their current level.

OIB is the fifth-largest commercial bank in Oman (by assets at end-2011), offering retail and corporate banking, treasury and trade finance. HBME is fully owned by HSBC Holdings Plc, and is the group's main operating entity in the Middle East and North Africa region with headquarters in Dubai, UAE.

The rating actions are as follows:

Oman International Bank

Long-term IDR at 'BBB+' placed on RWP

Short-term IDR at 'F2' placed on RWP

Viability Rating at 'bb' placed on RWP

Support Rating at '2' placed on RWP

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'

HSBC Bank Middle East Limited

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-' Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+',

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+',

Support Rating affirmed at '1',

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'

HBME Sukuk Company Ltd

Trust Certificate Issuance Programme affirmed at 'AA-'

USD500m Senior unsecured trust certificates (XS0631957403) affirmed at 'AA-'