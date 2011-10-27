TEXT-S&P report compares heavy construction materials producers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 27- Since the last peak in the heavy construction materials industry around 2007,
producers have faced a severe decline in the construction end markets. Today, the global
economic outlook still remains cloudy. In a report published yesterday, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services compares heavy material producers' business and financial risk profiles and
discusses the key issues and trends these groups face.
"Heavy construction materials groups focused on industry consolidation and
expanding capacity during the last peak," said credit analyst Sabine Gromer.
"Now, producers focus on capital spending, managing surplus capacity, and
pricing amid falling demand and volatile input costs," she said.
Credit quality has weakened overall across the sector, but these groups have
confronted the industry downturn with varying degrees of success, which is
partly reflected in our ratings assessment. Higher rated groups, which entered
the downturn with more financial headroom, have been able to protect credit
ratings sufficiently by a combination of scaling back discretionary capital
spending, equity issuance, and cost-saving initiatives. "For many, however,
these measures have not been sufficient to prevent downgrades. That's because
the aggressive acquisition and capacity expansion programs they established
just before the industry downturn left them with significant leverage on their
balance sheets and insufficient financial flexibility to cushion the adverse
effects of declining earnings on their credit ratios," said Ms. Gromer. Out of
the 13 heavy materials groups we rate since the beginning of 2008, we have
downgraded all but two (CRH and Martin Marietta) as a result of weakening
financial risk profiles. "What is striking, though, is that the majority of
issuers demonstrated a healthy ability to generate robust free operating cash
flow in the face of dramatic industry-wide declines in earnings," she added.
Standard & Poor's currently rates 16 groups in the heavy construction
materials market, which includes cement, aggregates, and concrete products.
When comparing issuers' credit strengths and weaknesses, we evaluate each of
their business and financial risks--and rank the groups accordingly.
Standard & Poor's is hosting a building materials and real estate Webinar
today, Oct. 27, 2011, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. BST. Please register using
the following online form:
here
Joining details will be sent upon registration.
RELATED RESEARCH
-- Peer Comparison: The Business And Financial Risk Profiles Of Heavy
Construction Materials Producers, Oct. 26, 2011