TEXT-S&P report compares heavy construction materials producers

Oct 27- Since the last peak in the heavy construction materials industry around 2007, producers have faced a severe decline in the construction end markets. Today, the global economic outlook still remains cloudy. In a report published yesterday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services compares heavy material producers' business and financial risk profiles and discusses the key issues and trends these groups face.

"Heavy construction materials groups focused on industry consolidation and expanding capacity during the last peak," said credit analyst Sabine Gromer. "Now, producers focus on capital spending, managing surplus capacity, and pricing amid falling demand and volatile input costs," she said.

Credit quality has weakened overall across the sector, but these groups have confronted the industry downturn with varying degrees of success, which is partly reflected in our ratings assessment. Higher rated groups, which entered the downturn with more financial headroom, have been able to protect credit ratings sufficiently by a combination of scaling back discretionary capital spending, equity issuance, and cost-saving initiatives. "For many, however, these measures have not been sufficient to prevent downgrades. That's because the aggressive acquisition and capacity expansion programs they established just before the industry downturn left them with significant leverage on their balance sheets and insufficient financial flexibility to cushion the adverse effects of declining earnings on their credit ratios," said Ms. Gromer. Out of the 13 heavy materials groups we rate since the beginning of 2008, we have downgraded all but two (CRH and Martin Marietta) as a result of weakening financial risk profiles. "What is striking, though, is that the majority of issuers demonstrated a healthy ability to generate robust free operating cash flow in the face of dramatic industry-wide declines in earnings," she added.

Standard & Poor's currently rates 16 groups in the heavy construction materials market, which includes cement, aggregates, and concrete products. When comparing issuers' credit strengths and weaknesses, we evaluate each of their business and financial risks--and rank the groups accordingly.

