2012年 5月 15日 星期二 15:51 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns (P)Baa1 to Dubai Islamic Bank's Sukuk Programme

May 15 DIB Sukuk Limited

* Moody's assigns (P)Baa1 to Dubai Islamic Bank's Sukuk Programme; outlook stable

