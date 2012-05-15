TEXT-S&P summary: Kinetic Concepts Inc.

May 15 -

Summary analysis -- Kinetic Concepts Inc.

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Texas

Primary SIC: Health and allied

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Nov-2011 B/-- B/--

30-Jun-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on San Antonio, Texas-based medical technology company Kinetic Concepts Inc. (KCI) overwhelmingly reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk following its LBO by Apax Partners L.P., the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, and KCI's "fair" business risk profile. Adjusted debt to EBITDA, per Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' calculations, is over 7x. We expect this ratio to quickly drop to about 6.4x in 2012 because of the elimination of patent royalty payments to Wake Forest and KCI's cost-saving initiatives; Wake Forest's patents were found to be invalid in 2010. Despite this modest deleveraging, we expect funds from operations to debt in 2012 to remain weak (5%), because of KCI's high interest expense. We believe KCI will operate with a stretched financial risk profile for at least the next two years. Also, our base-case projections include 2012 revenue growth of 3%. We believe growth in KCI's higher-profit LifeCell division and lower royalty expenses should have a positive impact on 2012 EBITDA margins.

We continue to view KCI's business risk profile as fair, given its significant dependence on vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) devices (69% of 2011 revenues), despite its well-entrenched market positions in VAC devices and rapidly growing products in its LifeCell division. While we do not foresee a significant near-term impact, product concentration exposes KCI to competitive technological developments and potential third-party pricing pressure. Furthermore, KCI's primary competitor, Smith & Nephew, has been aggressively marketing its wound therapy product, which we believe will continue to somewhat limit pricing and growth of the VAC. However, KCI largely has been able to maintain revenues, and we believe Smith & Nephew's market share will remain very small.