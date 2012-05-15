版本:
TEXT-S&P summary: Virgin Media Inc.

May 15 -

Summary analysis -- Virgin Media Inc. ----------------------------- 15-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 92769L

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Feb-2011 BB/-- BB/--

10-May-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views U.K. cable operator Virgin Media Inc.'s business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant."

