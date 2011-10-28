TEXT-S&P changes rtg on MEAG US - T-Bill to 'AAAm' from 'AAAm-G'

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has eliminated the 'G' in its rating on MEAG US - T -Bill, a money market fund managed by Germany-based investment advisor, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanalagesellschaft mbH (MEAG; not rated). We changed the principal stability fund rating (PSFRs) to 'AAAm' from 'AAAm-G'. MEAG is a subsidiary of Munich Reinsurance Co. (AA-/Stable/--) and ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG (A/Stable/--). With approximately EUR203 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2011, MEAG is one of Europe's leading asset management companies.

We are removing the 'G' from all of our PSFRs by Nov. 1, 2011. We applied the 'G' when a fund's portfolio consisted primarily of direct U.S. government securities. As laid out in our new criteria, we are making this change because of the limited use of the 'G' and the potential for misinterpretation of what the 'G' signifies (i.e., strength within a particular rating category). For more information about the PSFR criteria, see "Methodology: Principal Stability Fund Ratings," published June 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

