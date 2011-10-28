TEXT-S&P changes rtg on MEAG US - T-Bill to 'AAAm' from 'AAAm-G'

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has eliminated the 'G' in its rating on MEAG US - T -Bill, a money market fund managed by Germany-based investment advisor, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanalagesellschaft mbH (MEAG; not rated). We changed the principal stability fund rating (PSFRs) to 'AAAm' from 'AAAm-G'. MEAG is a subsidiary of Munich Reinsurance Co. (AA-/Stable/--) and ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG (A/Stable/--). With approximately EUR203 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2011, MEAG is one of Europe's leading asset management companies.
We are removing the 'G' from all of our PSFRs by Nov. 1, 2011. We applied the 'G' when a fund's portfolio consisted primarily of direct U.S. government securities. As laid out in our new criteria, we are making this change because of the limited use of the 'G' and the potential for misinterpretation of what the 'G' signifies (i.e., strength within a particular rating category). For more information about the PSFR criteria, see "Methodology: Principal Stability Fund Ratings," published June 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.