TEXT-S&P afms & drops JPMorgan European Inv. Trust AA-/A-1+ rtgs

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 28-
-- We are affirming then withdrawing our 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on U.K.-incorporated JPMorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETx.L) (JPME).
-- As a result of the withdrawal, JPME will no longer be subject to surveillance by Standard & Poor's.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on U.K.-incorporated JPMorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JPME) and subsequently withdrew them at the issuer's request following the maturity and repayment of JPME's EUR100 million floating-rate note.
The rating affirmation reflects our view of JPME's well-diversified investment portfolio, relatively conservative investment strategy, low gearing, and strong liquidity relative to rated investment trust peers. Partially offsetting these credit strengths are our opinion of JPME's modest medium-term investment performance and appetite for share buybacks.
At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was stable. This reflects our expectation that, notwithstanding uneven investment performance due to near-term market volatility, JPME will, in our opinion, continue to adhere to a conservative investment strategy with a focus on listed equities in Western European markets. Furthermore, we note that the sole EUR100 million senior secured issue was repaid in June 2011 and replaced with a short-term borrowing facility while the board considers longer-term options. Finally, we expect no material change in the board's conservative management of net debt which targets gearing between 90% and 120% of net assets.
As a result of the withdrawal, JPME will no longer be subject to surveillance by Standard & Poor's.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Counterparty And Debt Rating Methodology for Alternative Investment Organizations: Hedge Funds, Sept. 12, 2006
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.