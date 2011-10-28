TEXT-S&P raises Swiss Re & core subs rtgs to AA-; outlook stbl

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 28-
-- Since our last full review, we believe that Swiss Re has successfully derisked its asset portfolio, repaid the convertible perpetual capital instrument (CPCI) with Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), maintained its significantly redundant 'AAA' capital position, and stabilized its net income.
-- We are therefore raising the ratings on Swiss Re and its core subsidiaries to 'AA-' from 'A+'.
-- We expect the rated entities under the two new business units, Corporate Solutions and Admin Re, to maintain their current core status once the group restructuring is complete.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Swiss Re will maintain its very strong competitive position in the life and non-life reinsurance and insurance-linked securities markets.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Zurich-based reinsurer Swiss Reinsurance Co. Ltd. , and its core subsidiaries (collectively Swiss Re, or the group) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The outlook on all of these entities is stable.
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.