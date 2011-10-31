TEXT-Fitch afrms Pantaloon Retail India at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd.'s (PRIL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect PRIL's leadership position in India's organised retail sector with an area of 15.3m square feet (sq ft), over 14 years management experience, a large focus on value retail (FY11 (end-June 2011) revenues: 60%), and a large size that puts it in a favourable bargaining position with various suppliers. Further, Fitch expects PRIL's investments in strong back-end operations to ease pressure on its operating cash flows, to improve overall inventory filling rates and to reduce execution risk as now new space additions would account for less than 20% of overall space.

For the purpose of analysis, Fitch takes a consolidated view of PRIL (all retail operations) and excludes Future Capital Holdings (FCH; its non-retail business), given differences in their operating business profiles. PRIL's ratings are constrained by its high adjusted financial leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) of 6.6x and working capital intensity (mainly due to inventory), which may negatively affect overall operating cash flows. Fitch also notes that the company may be required to financially support its loss-making subsidiaries through investments, inter-corporate deposits and corporate guarantees. In FY11, PRIL's working capital cycle increased considerably due to its non-proportionately higher inventories in the lifestyle business, which accounted for around INR18bn on consolidated revenues of INR40bn (excluding PRIL's wholly owned subsidiary Future Value Retail Limited's (FVRL, 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable) revenues).

Fitch notes that PRIL is undertaking various initiatives to improve its operating parameters with regards to same-store sales growth (SSSG), inventory turnover and operating margins. Further, the company intends to monetise its various investments such as those in Future Capital Holdings, Staples and Generali (its life and non-life businesses), as well as raise equity at FVRL. The agency has not factored in equity infusions or asset monetisations, and will assess the cash impact of these events and factor in them when they occur.

Positive rating guidelines would include an improvement in PRIL's operating parameters (such as inventory turns and operating margins) leading to lower adjusted leverage levels of around 5x and higher fixed charge (operating EBITDAR/net interest expense + rents) of above 1.5x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include a weakening in SSSG, resulting in lower EBITDA margins or higher-than-expected debt-led capex/investment in its core business/subsidiaries, leading to adjusted leverage exceeding 7.0x on a sustained basis.

In FY11, PRIL's revenues grew 24% yoy to INR118,390m led largely by space additions. Average sales per sq ft grew 5.4% yoy to INR8,288 and average space grew 17.6% yoy to 14.3m sq ft. Overall space grew 17.1% yoy to 15.4m sq feet. During the year the company's value, lifestyle and home segments registered SSSG of 10.3%, 15.6% and 8.3%, respectively, (9.5%, 13.6% and 12%, respectively, in FY10). SSSG was slow in the home retail segment given inflationary pressures on consumer spending.

Fitch has also affirmed PRIL's bank loans as follows:

- INR10,569m long-term loans (reduced from INR25,950m) affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)';

- INR13,500m working capital limits (reduced from INR 18,750m) affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'; and

- INR5bn non-convertible debenture affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'.