TEXT-Fitch asgns 'BBB' rtg to Xylem upon separation from ITT

Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has assigned the following initial ratings to Xylem Inc. XYL_w.N (Xylem):

--Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'BBB';

--Senior unsecured bank credit facility 'BBB';

--Senior unsecured long term debt 'BBB';

--Short-term IDR 'F2';

--Commercial paper 'F2'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Xylem (formerly ITT Water) was spun off from ITT Corporation (ITT) as of Oct. 31, 2011. At the same time, ITT also spun off Exelis, Inc. XLS_w.N (formerly ITT Defense). Upon completion of the transaction, Xylem should be competitively positioned as a pure-play water company. Xylem should benefit from a more focused operating strategy in which it expects to leverage its technology and installed base. The company is likely to follow an active acquisition program. Fitch believes Xylem will maintain more flexible metrics than historical ITT to allow for anticipated acquisition spending.

Xylem will be organized around two primary segments; Water Infrastructure and Applied Water. Xylem has leading market positions in its transport and treatment applications, as well as test, building services, industrial, and irrigation applications. The ratings also consider the company's diversified geography, consistent cash generation, and balanced exposure to early- mid-, and late-cycle markets. The geographic balance is 74% in North America and Europe with other revenues coming from Latin America and Asia Pacific. With a solid liquidity position and anticipated positive cash flow generation, the company is projected to increase growth through higher capital expenditures and consistent acquisition spending.

Fitch anticipates Xylem's leverage, at approximately 2 times (x) at year-end, will be slightly weak but still within appropriate levels for the rating category. Fitch expects the company to slow acquisition spending and focus on organic growth during the next several quarters, which would be supported by capital expenditures and research and development.

Risks include discretionary spending for acquisitions, integration risks, and weak demand in Xylem's water markets which could result in higher-than-expected leverage. These concerns are somewhat offset by the company's new management teams commitment to maintaining solid investment grade metrics.

Other concerns include Xylem's transition as a stand-alone company.

If leverage metrics were to weaken to over 2x without an expected recovery in 12 to 18 months or if significant weakening in emerging economies were to occur, the ratings and/or Outlook could be reviewed for a downgrade. On the other hand, results and metrics could strengthen which could potentially lead to an upgrade. The improvement in results and metrics could come from Xylem achieving favorable margins from successful integration of its YSI acquisition, growing its already competitive existing market shares, and/or if the company is able to maintain leverage over a prolonged period of time at or below 1.5x.

Fitch estimates Xylem could experience revenue growth in the mid-single digits over the next few years as growth in industrial, public utilities, and emerging markets more than offsets a slow recovery in commercial and residential markets. Xylem's dedication to areas such as China and India are believed to be significant contributors to the company's growth. On the industrial side, oil & gas, power, chemical, and mining end-markets are expected to continue to improve in the near term. Growing aftermarket activity is expected to offset the impact of weak commercial and residential markets. Aftermarket activities for parts and services accounted for approximately 16% of the revenues in 2010 and estimated to be an area of growth in the near to mid future.

Xylem should see consistent growth in demand for several reasons. In North America, infrastructure for potable and wastewater applications continues to age. In addition, water treatment solutions related to oil and gas extraction will drive increased demand for products within this market. In emerging markets, growing populations and economic development should drive demand for water treatment solutions.

Fitch believes Xylem's results will be more susceptible to cyclical trends, but the company's exposure to early-, mid-, and late-cycle markets should provide some natural offset in future downturns. The company's exposure to public utilities, which represent 40% of revenue, is a relatively consistent business due to tariffs which are a primary funding source and are not dependent solely on municipality budgets.

Excluding one-time separation costs, margins should improve in 2011 due to increased volumes, cost savings from prior restructuring actions, and synergies expected from 2010 acquisitions. These will be partly offset by commodity inflation, higher corporate costs, acquisition costs and research and development expenses.

Risks to long-term margin growth include the company's ability to sustain the competitive aftermarket business, limit incremental back office costs, continue to expand highly engineered product lines, and efficiently implement acquisitions. These concerns are partially offset by water market growth trends in emerging markets which often can be more than twice as high as GDP, as well as the high margins earned on rentals and frequent turnover due to sales associated with the rental pool assets.

Free cash flows will likely increase in later years as operating results improve. However, concerns remain around controlling working capital needs while growing aftermarket share and the extent of capital outflows needed to expand in emerging markets and grow the rental business.

Liquidity at Xylem should be more than sufficient to meet short-term funding requirements and support expected growth. The company's liquidity includes a $600 million four-year revolving credit facility that supports a CP program, and solid free cash flow with minimal short term liabilities. In addition, the company is anticipated to have approximately $200 million of cash on hand at year-end. The company will not have any asbestos liabilities transferred to it from ITT and pension contributions are projected to be in the range of approximately $8 - $10 million in 2011.