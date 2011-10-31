TEXT-Fitch asgns 'BBB' rtg to Xylem upon separation from ITT

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has assigned the following initial ratings to Xylem Inc. XYL_w.N
(Xylem):
--Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured long term debt 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Xylem (formerly ITT Water) was spun off from ITT Corporation (ITT) as of Oct.
31, 2011. At the same time, ITT also spun off Exelis, Inc. XLS_w.N (formerly ITT
Defense). Upon completion of the transaction, Xylem should be competitively
positioned as a pure-play water company. Xylem should benefit from a more
focused operating strategy in which it expects to leverage its technology and
installed base. The company is likely to follow an active acquisition program.
Fitch believes Xylem will maintain more flexible metrics than historical ITT to
allow for anticipated acquisition spending.
Xylem will be organized around two primary segments; Water Infrastructure and
Applied Water. Xylem has leading market positions in its transport and treatment
applications, as well as test, building services, industrial, and irrigation
applications. The ratings also consider the company's diversified geography,
consistent cash generation, and balanced exposure to early- mid-, and late-cycle
markets. The geographic balance is 74% in North America and Europe with other
revenues coming from Latin America and Asia Pacific. With a solid liquidity
position and anticipated positive cash flow generation, the company is projected
to increase growth through higher capital expenditures and consistent
acquisition spending.
Fitch anticipates Xylem's leverage, at approximately 2 times (x) at year-end,
will be slightly weak but still within appropriate levels for the rating
category. Fitch expects the company to slow acquisition spending and focus on
organic growth during the next several quarters, which would be supported by
capital expenditures and research and development.
Risks include discretionary spending for acquisitions, integration risks, and
weak demand in Xylem's water markets which could result in higher-than-expected
leverage. These concerns are somewhat offset by the company's new management
teams commitment to maintaining solid investment grade metrics.
Other concerns include Xylem's transition as a stand-alone company.
If leverage metrics were to weaken to over 2x without an expected recovery in 12
to 18 months or if significant weakening in emerging economies were to occur,
the ratings and/or Outlook could be reviewed for a downgrade. On the other hand,
results and metrics could strengthen which could potentially lead to an upgrade.
The improvement in results and metrics could come from Xylem achieving favorable
margins from successful integration of its YSI acquisition, growing its already
competitive existing market shares, and/or if the company is able to maintain
leverage over a prolonged period of time at or below 1.5x.
Fitch estimates Xylem could experience revenue growth in the mid-single digits
over the next few years as growth in industrial, public utilities, and emerging
markets more than offsets a slow recovery in commercial and residential markets.
Xylem's dedication to areas such as China and India are believed to be
significant contributors to the company's growth. On the industrial side, oil &
gas, power, chemical, and mining end-markets are expected to continue to improve
in the near term. Growing aftermarket activity is expected to offset the impact
of weak commercial and residential markets. Aftermarket activities for parts and
services accounted for approximately 16% of the revenues in 2010 and estimated
to be an area of growth in the near to mid future.
Xylem should see consistent growth in demand for several reasons. In North
America, infrastructure for potable and wastewater applications continues to
age. In addition, water treatment solutions related to oil and gas extraction
will drive increased demand for products within this market. In emerging
markets, growing populations and economic development should drive demand for
water treatment solutions.
Fitch believes Xylem's results will be more susceptible to cyclical trends, but
the company's exposure to early-, mid-, and late-cycle markets should provide
some natural offset in future downturns. The company's exposure to public
utilities, which represent 40% of revenue, is a relatively consistent business
due to tariffs which are a primary funding source and are not dependent solely
on municipality budgets.
Excluding one-time separation costs, margins should improve in 2011 due to
increased volumes, cost savings from prior restructuring actions, and synergies
expected from 2010 acquisitions. These will be partly offset by commodity
inflation, higher corporate costs, acquisition costs and research and
development expenses.
Risks to long-term margin growth include the company's ability to sustain the
competitive aftermarket business, limit incremental back office costs, continue
to expand highly engineered product lines, and efficiently implement
acquisitions. These concerns are partially offset by water market growth trends
in emerging markets which often can be more than twice as high as GDP, as well
as the high margins earned on rentals and frequent turnover due to sales
associated with the rental pool assets.
Free cash flows will likely increase in later years as operating results
improve. However, concerns remain around controlling working capital needs while
growing aftermarket share and the extent of capital outflows needed to expand in
emerging markets and grow the rental business.
Liquidity at Xylem should be more than sufficient to meet short-term funding
requirements and support expected growth. The company's liquidity includes a
$600 million four-year revolving credit facility that supports a CP program, and
solid free cash flow with minimal short term liabilities. In addition, the
company is anticipated to have approximately $200 million of cash on hand at
year-end. The company will not have any asbestos liabilities transferred to it
from ITT and pension contributions are projected to be in the range of
approximately $8 - $10 million in 2011.