TEXT-Fitch afrms ITT's IDR at 'A-' upon completion of separation

Oct 31- Following today's completion of the spin-off of ITT Corporation's (ITT) water (Xylem XYL_w.N) and defense (Exelis XLS_w.N) businesses, Fitch Ratings has removed ITT's ratings from Rating Watch Evolving.

Fitch has also taken the following rating actions on ITT:

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'A-';

--Senior unsecured bank credit facility affirmed at 'A-';

--Senior unsecured long term debt affirmed at 'A-' and withdrawn;

--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';

--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Ratings for Xylem and Exelis are described more fully in separate press releases which are available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Post separation, ITT Corporation will be a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products and high-tech solutions. Its global platform will include ITT's Industrial Process business, as well as its Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies businesses. The alignment of these four segments allow for the focus of ITT's management to be on highly engineered products and services that involve critical applications for specific functions.

In Fitch's view, the reduction in scope in ITT's business model after the separation does increase the company's exposure to cyclicality and possibly weakens its competitive position against its larger competitors. The rating could be revised in if the company does not meet expected results, requires material debt or is subject to unexpected post-separation obligations related to Xylem or Exelis. A rating upgrade is unlikely in the near term due to limited free cash flow. In addition, the company will likely need time to demonstrate consistent operating results as a stand-alone company.

The ratings incorporate ITT's well-established market positions, conservative financial policies, and solid liquidity. In addition, overall revenue opportunities are well balanced between projects, after-market customers, original equipment manufacturing, and platforms. Fitch believes the company's liquidity should be more than sufficient to meet short-term funding requirements. ITT is not expected to have any material debt outstanding in the intermediate term, which provides the company ample flexibility to cope with legacy liabilities such as asbestos and fund expected investments needed to expand ITT's core businesses. In addition, Fitch believes that the company is likely to have small dispositions of businesses throughout the next few years. The expectation is that ITT will continue to make changes to its structure as it deploys capital and increases acquisition spending to meet its long-term strategic goals.

The company's liquidity is supported by its commercial paper program backed by its $500 four-year revolving credit facility, cash balances of approximately $600 million by year-end, positive free cash flows, offset by minimal short-term liabilities. Risks to the liquidity in the long term include higher than anticipated asbestos settlements and another downturn in the economy.

Leverage metrics are expected to be fairly strong compared to ITT's measures prior to the separation. Fitch anticipates ITT to have minimal to no debt outstanding during the remainder of the current fiscal year. ITT's leverage metrics are expected to increase eventually, but remain well below 1.0x over the next few years.

Fitch's calculation of total debt/EBITDA does not include asbestos liabilities as part of the debt amount. ITT has retained all of the asbestos liabilities. However, Fitch believes the company will manage its metrics carefully due to risks surrounding legacy asbestos and environmental issues. Concerns regarding leverage and other metrics include the possibility of material borrowings in the near term or weaker than expected cash flows. These concerns are somewhat offset by the company's anticipated liquidity position, ability to generate free cash flows and ITT's historical commitment to its ratings.