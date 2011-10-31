FSA says MF Global UK in 'special administration'

LONDON Oct 31 Britain's financial watchdog
confirmed on Monday that MF Global UK Ltd's administration by
KPMG is to be conducted under the new Special Administration
Regime (SAR) devised for investment firms.
The Financial Services Authority said it was the first time
it had used SAR since it was adopted in February 2011 following
the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Earlier, MF Global Holdings Ltd filed for bankruptcy
protection in the United States after a tentative deal with a
buyer fell apart. .
The SAR has advantages over ordinary corporate
administrations including a quick return of client assets, the
FSA said.
(Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Greg Mahlich)