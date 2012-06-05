TEXT-S&P Summary: Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

June 05 -
Summary analysis -- Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. --------- 05-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jun-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
Rationale
The rating on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. reflects the company's
strong brand awareness in China's food and beverage market, its dominant
market positions in instant noodles and ready-to-drink (RTD) tea segments, and
its extensive national distribution network. The company's good working
capital management and disciplined financial management offer additional
support. Tempering these strengths are potential margin compression and
integration risk from a bottling business with PepsiCo Inc. (A/Stable/A-1). We
view Tingyi's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and the financial risk
profile as "intermediate".
Tingyi derives significant benefits from consumers' confidence in its brand,
Master Kong, one of the best known in China. The company's good track record
in food safety--a major concern among Chinese consumers in recent years--has
strengthened brand awareness.