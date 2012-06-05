TEXT-S&P Summary: Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

June 05 -

Summary analysis -- Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. --------- 05-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jun-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. reflects the company's strong brand awareness in China's food and beverage market, its dominant market positions in instant noodles and ready-to-drink (RTD) tea segments, and its extensive national distribution network. The company's good working capital management and disciplined financial management offer additional support. Tempering these strengths are potential margin compression and integration risk from a bottling business with PepsiCo Inc. (A/Stable/A-1). We view Tingyi's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and the financial risk profile as "intermediate".

Tingyi derives significant benefits from consumers' confidence in its brand, Master Kong, one of the best known in China. The company's good track record in food safety--a major concern among Chinese consumers in recent years--has strengthened brand awareness.