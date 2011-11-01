TEXT-Fitch:Seasonality evident in 48% wider U.S. Oil & Gas CDS

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 01- Seasonal pressures for U.S. oil and gas companies are becoming more evident in
widening credit default swap (CDS) spreads, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings
commentary.
CDS for the oil and gas sector have widened 48% over the past quarter. Additionally, two of
the bigger names in the space; Marathon Oil and Murphy Oil , saw spreads come out
60% and 66%, respectively. CDS liquidity spiked for Marathon Oil (up 13 rankings to trade in
the 25th regional percentile), more so for Murphy (up 21 to the 27th regional percentile).
'Increased market uncertainty over future CDS pricing for Marathon and Murphy likely stems from
oil price volatility and concerns over demand,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.
Not all is uncertain in the oil & gas sector, however. CDS on petroleum refiner Tesoro
Corporation (reporting tomorrow) have come in 9% while CDS liquidity fell 11 rankings to
trade in the 25th regional percentile. 'Tighter CDS spreads for Tesoro may be attributed to
returning market confidence surrounding efforts to stabilize economies in Europe,' said
Allmendinger.
Companies reporting earnings this week are as follows:
Apache Corporation (OIL & GAS/Oil & Gas Producers)
Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening
from 49 basis points (bps) to 79 bps, an increase of 61%. The liquidity score on Apache
Corporation decreased from 7.96 to 7.89 over the three-month
period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 39th percentile to the 42nd
percentile.
Baker Hughes Inc. (OIL & GAS/Oil Equipment Services & Distribution)
Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening
from 48 bps to 78 bps, an increase of 62%. The liquidity score on Baker Hughes Inc. decreased
from 8.31 to 7.95 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in
the 49th percentile to the 44th percentile.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (OIL & GAS/Oil & Gas Producers)
Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening
from 256 bps to 331 bps, an increase of 29%. The liquidity score on Chesapeake Energy
Corporation decreased from 7.06 to 6.84 over the three-month
period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 11th percentile to the 12th
percentile.
Devon Energy Corporation (OIL & GAS/Oil & Gas Producers)
Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening
from 54 bps to 75 bps, an increase of 38%. The liquidity score on Devon Energy Corporation
decreased from 7.48 to 6.98 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from
trading in the 25th percentile to the 17th percentile.