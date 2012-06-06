版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 6日 星期三 18:23 BJT

TEXT-S&P ratings - Edwards Group Ltd.

June 06 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Edwards Group Ltd. ------------------------------------- 06-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Primary SIC: Semiconductors

and related

devices

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jun-2012 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

