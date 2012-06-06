TEXT-S&P affirms U.K.-based Edwards Group at 'B+';outlook stable

June 06 -

Overview

-- On May 10, 2012, Edwards Group Ltd. completed its IPO and subsequently used $87 million of the net proceeds to partly redeem its first-lien loans.

-- Edwards Group Ltd. is the new holding company and reporting entity of the U.K.-based vacuum technology group, replacing Edwards Holdco Ltd., formerly known as Edwards Group PLC.

-- We are affirming and then withdrawing our 'B+' rating on Edwards Holdco. At the same time, we are assigning a 'B+' rating to Edwards Group and affirming all issue ratings on the group's outstanding debt.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Edwards Group will generate modestly positive free operating cash flow and maintain a ratio of gross debt to EBITDA, after our adjustments, of less than 4x in 2012, although we anticipate a moderate decline in revenues.

Rating Action

On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based Edwards Holdco Ltd. and subsequently withdrew the rating. The outlook was stable before the withdrawal.