版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 6日 星期三 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:Supreme court decision on healthcare law has three likely outcomes

June 06 HCA Inc, CHS/Community Health Systems Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co, Medtronic Inc & Stryker Corp

* Moody's : Supreme Court decision on healthcare law has three likely outcomes

