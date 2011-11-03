版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 3日 星期四 18:47 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on UAE banking system

Nov 03 banking system of the United Arab Emirates

* Moody's maintains negative outlook on UAE banking system

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐