TEXT-Fitch cuts some Spanish utilities on sovereign action

June 08 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Enagas S.A.'s and Red Electrica Corporacion S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A-' Negative Outlook following the downgrade of Spain's sovereign IDR to 'BBB' Negative Outlook (see "Fitch Downgrades Spain to 'BBB'; Outlook Negative" dated 7 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The debt ratings of certain other utilities have also been downgraded to reflect the lower sovereign ratings. All other issuer ratings in Spain are unchanged. All rating changes are listed at the foot of this release.

SOVEREIGN/CORPORATE LINKAGE AT ISSUER LEVEL

Fitch has previously articulated its parameters for corporate rating actions, should eurozone sovereign ratings fall further (see "The Future of the Eurozone - The Impact on Corporates - Reviewing Corporate Linkages and Fitch's Sovereign Rating Expectations" dated 16 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Generally, both corporate IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings within the eurozone may exceed the domestic sovereign rating, subject to (i) limited cushion for primarily domestic issuers and (ii) the country ceiling, currently 'AAA' for all eurozone corporate issuers other than those in Greece. The number of notches by which a corporate's IDR can exceed that of its sovereign largely depends on the degree of international asset and cash flow diversification.