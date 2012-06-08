TEXT-Fitch ups Hyundai Capital Services; cuts Hyundai Card

June 08 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hyundai Capital Services Inc.'s (HCS) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', and affirmed its Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has downgraded Hyundai Card Co., Ltd's (HCC) Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and its Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable.

The upgrade of HCS reflects a recent similar rating action on Hyundai Motor Company (HMC, 'BBB+'/Stable), which is HCS's largest shareholder with a 57% stake. HCS's IDRs are equalised with those of HMC to reflect their operational and ownership linkages. As a captive auto financier of HMC and Kia Motor Corporation (KMC, 'BBB+'/Stable), HCS enjoys a strong franchise and a competitive advantage in Korea's auto financing market with an approximate 70% share of new car financing volumes.

HCS's portfolio is composed of 80% auto financing-related assets and 20% non-auto related assets. HCS's asset quality has deteriorated with an increased delinquency ratio of 2.1% at end-2011 from 1.6% at end-2010. However, capitalisation continues to be adequate, with its equity/assets ratio at 11%, and capital adequacy ratio at 13% at end-2011. This, together with HCS's consistently solid return on assets of above 2%, should adequately cover potential credit costs in a cyclical downturn. Despite its reliance on wholesale funding, HCS's liquidity remains adequate. The company has access to a USD1bn untapped, committed credit line from GECC.

The downgrade of HCC reflects its below industry average performance. HCC's return on assets decreased to 2.2% in 2011 from 3.0% in 2010, which is weaker than its close peers. Furthermore, Fitch opines that HCC's underlying loan quality is not superior to the industry average. Fitch notes that HCC's delinquency ratio (0.6%) is noticeably lower than the industry average of 1.9% at end-2011. The reported ratio is artificially low because HCC has been actively selling its problematic loans (e.g. even less than 60 day delinquent receivables) to its sister company HCS which has collection functions. This, however, also points to the level of operational integration within the group.

As a non-deposit taking institution, HCC depends solely on wholesale funding, which is vulnerable to capital market conditions. Long-term bonds account for 71% of total funding and the balance consists of commercial papers, loans and asset-backed securities. HCC maintains credit lines for contingency purposes of KRW610bn (approximately USD 600m) with several local banks and an untapped credit facility agreement of around KRW200bn with General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC).

HCC's Long-Term IDR now reflects the high probability of support from its parent company HMC. HCC, HCS, and HMC have operational and ownership linkages given they share the same brand name, share premises/functions and execute some marketing strategies together. Unlike HCS, HCC's ratings are one notch lower than HMC's, as the credit card business is not as captive a financing business, as is the case for HCS, which is part of the core operations of the auto manufacturer.

HCC's Stable Outlook reflects HMC's Stable Outlook although Fitch views that the outlook of the credit card industry is negative. Korea's credit card industry will continue to be under regulatory and social pressure to lower the merchant fee rate. Although the merchant fee rate has yet to be determined by regulators, it will be effective in December 2012 and Fitch expects it to have a negative impact on credit card companies' revenue stream. The pressure to lower the merchant fee has persisted and credit card companies have cut fees charged to small merchants six times since 2007.

HCS and HCC are join ventures between HMC (with a majority stake) and GECC, and are co-managed by them. The Boards of Directors of HCS and HCC are composed of HMC and GECC appointees, and GECC has veto rights.