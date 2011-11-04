TEXT-Fitch rates Tulip Telecom at 'Fitch A+(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Tulip Telecom Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch A+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Tulip's extensive network coverage within India. Its 9,000km fibre network covers over 300 cities and wireless network provides last-mile connectivity in over 2,000 locations. The ratings also reflect the company's leadership position in multiprotocol label switching virtual private network (MPLS VPN) segment. Fitch expects Tulip's upcoming data centre facility in Bengaluru to drive revenue and profit growth in the medium term as it has already won contracts with revenue potential of INR5.85bn over the next five years.

The ratings also factor in Tulip's strong financial performance in FY11 (end-March) and Q1FY12. Its revenue grew and EBITDA margin improved by 19.6% and 1.5% in FY11 and 24.5% and 1.4% in Q1FY12, respectively, on a yoy basis.

The ratings are constrained by an expected increase in competition in the corporate data connectivity (CDC) industry from existing telecom operators and the roll-out of broadband wireless access (BWA) services. Fitch notes that telecom operators, which are facing a maturing voice market, would most likely start focusing on the broadband market, including CDC. Tulip also faces regulatory challenges in the form of a possible imposition of license fees on its unlicensed 3.3Ghz spectrum and revenue sharing in its internet service provider business.

Tulip's financial leverage (adjusted net debt to EBITDAR) increased to 2.3x in FY11 from 1.7x in FY10 due to high capex and acquisitions totalling INR8.9bn. In FY11, Tulip rolled-out fibre and acquired the data centre in Bengaluru and a 13% stake in Qualcomm's Indian joint venture. Fitch notes that the company will need to raise capital through debt and/or equity for its high capex requirements in the medium term and the redemption of USD97m foreign currency convertible bonds in August 2012.

Positive rating guidelines include Tulip's ability to maintain revenue growth and profitability at the current levels, leading to an improvement of its financial leverage on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include increased competition in Tulip's core business leading to a reduction in its profitability, and higher-than-expected capex and/or delays in potential equity infusion in data centre operations and Qualcomm JV stake sale resulting in financial leverage of above 2.5x on a sustained basis.

Established in 1992, Tulip is an end-to-end data connectivity services provider. Its business segments - data connectivity solutions, managed services and network integration - provide data services, IT infrastructure and network solutions to enterprise clients and government. In FY11, Tulip generated revenue of INR23.5bn (FY10: INR19.7bn) and earned a net profit of INR3.1bn (margin: 13.0%), compared to INR2.3bn in FY10 (margin: 11.7%). In Q1FY12, Tulip generated revenue of INR6.5bn, with a net profit of INR771m.

Rating actions on Tulip's debt instruments are as follows:

- INR1.25bn non-convertible debentures: assigned at 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR600m commercial paper/ short-term debt programme (within fund-based working capital limits): affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'