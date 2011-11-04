TEXT-Fitch affirms UFG's guaranteed CP at 'F1+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union Finances Grains' (UFG) guaranteed commercial paper (CP) rating at 'F1+'.

UFG's CP is guaranteed by Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank ('AA-'/RWN/'F1+'), Le Credit Lyonnais (CRLPp.PA) ('AA-'/RWN/'F1+'), Banque de l'Economie du Commerce et de la Monetique, which benefits from a counter guarantee from Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel ('AA-'/RWN/'F1+'), and Credit Cooperatif (CCCCp.PA) ('A+'/Stable/'F1+').

Each of the four banks guarantees the repayment of UFG's CP on a timely basis, within certain limits of the total CP guaranteed by each bank: EUR99m for Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, EUR157.5m for Le Credit Lyonnais, EUR85m for Banque de l'Economie du Commerce et de la Monetique, and EUR48m for Credit Cooperatif.

The guarantees are renewed annually, but are grandfathered, so guaranteed CP benefits from the guarantee until it matures.

UFG is a union of agricultural co-operatives authorised by the French Agriculture Ministry. It currently groups 29 French cereal co-operatives. Its sole purpose is to provide its members with alternative forms of financing to those offered by the banking sector. Its activity thus consists of financing part of the co-operatives' cereal inventories by issuing CP.