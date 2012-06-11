TEXT-S&P afrms Saudi-Based Dar Al Arkan at 'B+';otlk stbl

June 11 -

Overview

-- The liquidity position of Saudi Arabia-based property developer Dar Al Arkan has been strengthened through a land sale, debt raising, and continued strong operating cash flow.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' long-term rating on Dar Al Arkan and removing it from CreditWatch negative.

-- The stable outlook reflects our understanding that the company now has sufficient liquidity to repay the SAR3.75 billion (US$1 billion) sukuk that falls due July 16, 2012.

Rating Action

On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Saudi Arabia-based property developer Dar Al Arkan (DAAR). At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we had placed it with negative implications on March 7, 2012. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating action follows DAAR's sale of a land plot at the Shams Al Riyadh development to Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) for Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR)742 million (US$198 million), its raising of new bank debt of US$150 million, and its continued strong operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2012.

The rating reflects the group's exposure to cyclical and capital-intensive property development activities. This risk, in our opinion, is exacerbated by: the limited market for presales and the absence of land optioning (which is not Sharia-compliant); the relatively immature, opaque and highly fragmented housing market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+); the volatility of revenues from land sales which typically depend on a small number of large transactions; and potential execution risks from the group's increasingly large projects.