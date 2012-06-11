TEXT-Fitch affirms Commerzbank at 'A+';outlook stable

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Commerzbank AG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation of the bank's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating Floors and Support Ratings reflects the continuing implicit level of support for the group from the German government with its 25% + 1 share ownership of Commerzbank through the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin). Fitch expects that the German government will continue to support large German banks, including Commerzbank, as long as the financial system in Europe remains fragile and the tools for dealing with a large international bank failing are not fully developed.

The IDRs are sensitive to any change of Germany's propensity and ability to support its large banks, specifically Commerzbank. While Fitch believes government support remains high for systemically important German banks for the time being, there is political will in Germany to move towards reducing the implicit state support of systemically important banks in the country at some point.