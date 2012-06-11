TEXT-Fitch rates Public Storage's $250MM 5.625% series U preferred stock 'A-'

June 11 - Fitch Ratings assigns a credit rating of 'A-' to the $250 million 5.625% series U preferred stock issued by Public Storage (NYSE: PSA). Net proceeds from the offering of approximately $242.6 million before the exercise of the over-allotment option are expected to be used to redeem the $172.5 million 7% series N preferred stock, and for other general corporate purposes.

Fitch currently rates Public Storage and its subsidiary Shurgard Storage Centers, LLC as follows:

Public Storage

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';

--$300 million unsecured revolving line of credit 'A';

--$3.3 billion preferred stock 'A-'.

Shurgard Storage Centers, LLC

--IDR 'A';

--$186.5 million senior unsecured notes 'A'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Public Storage's 'A' IDR centers on the company's minimal debt, which results in low leverage and limited refinance risk, coupled with solid performance of the company's self-storage property portfolio. Credit strengths also include strong liquidity and access to capital (including recently issued preferred stock at record low rates) and a long management track record. The rating is balanced by the company's focus on a specialty property type and moderate exposure to geographical regions such as California and Texas, although the portfolio includes over 2,200 properties in 38 states and seven European countries.