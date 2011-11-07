TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Japan's Ricoh placed on creditwatch negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 07-
-- Ricoh's financial risk profile is likely to
recover more slowly than we had expected because shrinking
demand for its main products--such as copiers and printers--and
the impact of the yen's appreciation against major currencies
have hurt earnings.
-- Standard & Poor's placed its long-term corporate credit
ratings on Ricoh and its group companies on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch after verifying how
Ricoh's restructuring, growth strategy for the next few years,
and probability and speed of financial recovery will affect its
earnings.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'A+'
long-term corporate credit ratings and senior unsecured debt
rating on Ricoh Co. Ltd. and its group companies on CreditWatch
with negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed our
short-term corporate credit ratings on the companies. The
CreditWatch placements reflect our view that Ricoh is more
likely to take a longer time than we had expected to improve its
financial risk profile, because weak demand for its imaging and
solutions products--such as copiers and printers--and the yen's
appreciation against major currencies are hurting its
profitability.
Ricoh's business performance has continued to decline in
fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012). Restructuring costs, the
impact of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011, and the
yen's continued strength caused Ricoh's sales to decline 3.3%
year on year to JPY938.8 billion in the first half of fiscal
2011, resulting in a JPY1.7 billion operating loss for the
period. For the full fiscal year, the company expects to make
JPY1.95 trillion in sales and it has halved its forecasts for
operating and net profit to JPY37.0 billion and JPY10.0 billion,
respectively. Following Ricoh's acquisition of IKON Office
Solutions Inc. in the U.S. in November 2008, Ricoh's EBITDA
margin deteriorated to around 8%, and stayed at that level, from
between 12% and 13% in previous years.
Standard & Poor's had expected Ricoh's profitability and
cash flow to begin to recover in fiscal 2011, primarily as a
result of cost reductions. However, deteriorating business
performance leads us to believe Ricoh will need at least one
more year to improve its financial strength, including measures
of cash flow. Its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total
debt (adjusted for captive finance and pension liabilities,
among other factors) is likely to fall far short of 45% in
fiscal 2011 from over 100% prior to the global financial crisis
that began in late 2008.
We will resolve the CreditWatch placements on Ricoh group
companies after confirming Ricoh's progress in restructuring and
the earnings outlook of its U.S. operations, and considering the
likelihood Ricoh will improve its profitability and financial
risk profile. We believe any downgrade of Ricoh is likely to be
limited to one notch because the company's main imaging and
solutions business remains highly competitive in Japan and
Europe and restructuring efforts are likely to improve earnings
to a degree.