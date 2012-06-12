TEXT-S&P:Potential growing for insurance-linked securitizations

June 12 - U.S. life insurers are continuing to use securitization technology to securitize longevity and mortality risks, to transfer their regulatory reserve requirements to investors, and to monetize the captured value of a block of business by moving it off balance sheet, said panelists at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' recent Insurance 2012 Conference.

Dennis Ho, a director at Deutsche Bank, expects this year's issuance of so-called "XXX securitizations" to eclipse 2011 levels as insurers increasingly transfer their regulatory risk reserves. "The crisis created a lot of pent-up demand for people who weren't able to do" such transactions in the past, he said. Now "the market has been driven to a place where it works from a pricing perspective."

Regulatory reserve requirements are a major sticking point in the industry. "I think it's universally accepted that reserves are redundant or excessive," said Gregg Clifton, CFO, Aurigen Group.

Embedded value securitizations in which insurers transfer all the risk from a block of business to investors are returning after a hiatus during the crisis. Mr. Ho explained the main benefit of these transactions is that "you're effectively releasing equity capital."

Miles Kaschalk, an associate director at Standard & Poor's, provided our perspective. "We feel a well-executed embedded value securitization has the potential to have a favorable ratings impact on a company."

Longevity securitizations allow insurers to manage the risk of people living longer than expected. Mr. Ho expects that market "to grow pretty dramatically."

Mr. Clifton, however, countered there's "very little market for longevity risk" in the U.S. and Canada because there's "no regulatory push" driving the market.

Mr. Kaschalk added that "the length of these transactions is greater than what we currently think the modeling can accurately represent."