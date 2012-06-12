版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Baa1 Banco do Brasil's proposed subordinated notes

June 12 Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB Grand Cayman).

* Moody's rates Baa1 Banco do Brasil's proposed subordinated notes

