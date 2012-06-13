TEXT-Fitch:U.S. credit card chargeoffs rise for first time in 2012

June 13 - Performance on U.S. credit card ABS hit a few seasonal bumps this past month, though the outlook remains bright for the remainder of this year, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Prime credit card ABS performance is still showing long term improvements despite some mild month-over-month volatility. Chargeoffs increased last month, while delinquencies improved further to reach 17-year lows. In addition, monthly payment rates and portfolio yields both declined. The results were impacted by seasonal trends and day count issues.

Fitch's Chargeoff Index, which covers the April collection period, increased 27 basis points (bps) to 5.44%. The result was driven largely by day count mechanics at a single large issuer (Citibank ). Absent that anomaly, chargeoffs would have remained flat. The percentage of receivables associated with accounts delinquent 60 days or more decreased by 11 bps to 2.03%.

The prime monthly payment rate fell 53 bps to 21.44%. Seasonal trends again drove the movement, though this decrease is milder than the average contraction of 88 bps experienced every May. Monthly payment rates have been essentially unchanged at around 21% over the past year.

Gross yield has declined over the past year by 200 bps as the discount option has expired for most trusts. The discount option is a feature by which trusts can supplement revenue (consisting of interest, fees, recoveries and interchange) with the principal collections on a small, designated percentage of principal receivables, typically 2% to 5%. Yield is used to cover losses, cost of funds and trust expenses, with the remainder designated excess spread. The three month average excess spread for the Prime credit card index is 10.37% which is slightly off of the record highs observed recently but well above the 6% long term average.

Fitch's Prime Credit Card index was established in 1991 and tracks $113 billion of prime credit card ABS. The index is primarily composed of general purpose portfolios originated by institutions such as Bank of America, Citibank, Chase, Capital One, Discover, etc.

Retail credit card ABS have exhibited a similar stable pattern. Although yield declined 84 bps month-over-month to 25.36%, it has hovered around 25% for the past year. Monthly payment rates remain around 15%.

Retail gross chargeoffs fell to 7.99% and are still inching toward pre-recessionary levels (260 bps lower year over year). Late stage (60+day) delinquencies fell below 3% for the first time in six years reaching 2.98%, well below the 4.11% average since the inception of the index in 2004.