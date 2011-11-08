版本:
BRIEF-Moody's cuts CEDC's CFR & PDR rtg to B3

Nov 08 Central European Distribution Corporation (CEDC)

*Moody's downgrades CEDC's CFR and PDR rating to B3 from B2; outlook is negative. (Poland)

