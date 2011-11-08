版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 8日 星期二 20:00 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places Hewlett-Packard International bank on review

Nov 08 Hewlett-Packard International Bank (HPIB)

* Moody's places Hewlett-Packard International Bank on review for possible downgrade

