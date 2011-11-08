BRIEF-Moody's places Hewlett-Packard International bank on review

BRIEF-Asanko Gold says received permit for first phase of mine expansion
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
Nov 08 Hewlett-Packard International Bank (HPIB)
* Moody's places Hewlett-Packard International Bank on review for possible downgrade
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
* Radcom announces new chief technology officer and head of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 6 Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to sell its stake in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), an offshore oil and gas joint venture, in what would mark the company's effective exit from Denmark, three banking sources said.