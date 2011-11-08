版本:
BRIEF-Moody's cuts Aperam's senior notes to B2; CFR to Ba3

Nov 08 Aperam S.A.

*Moody's downgrades Aperam's senior notes to B2 from B1.; CFR to Ba3 from Ba2 ; negative outlook

