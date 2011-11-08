BRIEF-Moody's cuts Aperam's senior notes to B2; CFR to Ba3

BRIEF-Glaukos Corp names Joseph Gilliam as CFO
* Joseph Gilliam to join Glaukos Corporation as chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate development
Nov 08 Aperam S.A.
*Moody's downgrades Aperam's senior notes to B2 from B1.; CFR to Ba3 from Ba2 ; negative outlook
* Ja solar holdings co ltd - china export & credit insurance corporation provided export buyer's credit insurance to export around 300 MW JA solar modules
* Evolving Systems signs multi-year managed services deal with Southeast Asia Wireless Carrier for customer acquisition, activation and upsell