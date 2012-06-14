TEXT-S&P ups rtg on Italian RMBS BPM Securitisation 2's class C nts

The reserve fund is currently at its target balance (not yet at its floor), and the transaction has released 104 basis points of excess spread in the past year.

In our credit analysis, we have applied higher penalties to loans that are currently in arrears. Additionally, we have adjusted the amount of arrears, to account for our worsening economic outlook for Italy (see "No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession," published on April 4, 2012). Namely, we have assumed that the delinquencies for each bucket (range of time in arrears) in this transaction could increase by 15% to 20%, in light of the potential 3% decrease in Italy's GDP. Therefore, based on these metrics, we have derived default figures comparable with those assumed at closing. On the other hand, the loss severity we have derived is lower than at closing, due to a significant decrease in the portfolio's weighted-average loan-to-value ratio to 43.4% from 54.7%.

We do not consider the transaction documents relating to the interest swap provider, Citibank N.A. (A/Negative/A-1), to be in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria. Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we have tested additional scenarios without giving benefit to the interest rate swap, to determine whether respective classes of notes are dependent on our rating on the interest swap counterparty.

If the rating is dependent, and the counterparty's swap agreement reflects replacement language in line with any of our previous counterparty criteria, we allow the counterparty to support tranches rated not higher than our long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) plus one notch on the counterparty--so 'A+ (sf)'.

We deem the credit enhancement available to the class C notes (2.3%) to be sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks up to a 'A- (sf)' rating level. In our analysis, the class C notes can attain such a rating when giving credit to the interest swap counterparty. Based on these structural features, we have raised to 'A- (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)' our rating on the class C notes.

We have affirmed our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class A2 notes, as they pass our cash flow scenarios without giving benefit to the interest rate swap. The class B notes did not pass such scenarios. We have therefore affirmed our 'A+ (sf)' rating on the class B notes--equal to our long-term ICR plus one notch on Citibank.

In addition to the cash flow scenarios that we have run, as per our 2003 RMBS cash flow criteria (provisioning for a 35% market value decline), we have also tested the transaction's rating stability in a potential scenario where the collateral's value drops by 10%. We found our ratings on all of the notes in this transaction to be resilient to these stresses.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

BPM Securitisation 2 S.r.l.

EUR2,015.3 Million Residential Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Raised

C A- (sf) BBB (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A2 AA+ (sf)

B A+ (sf)