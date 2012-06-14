TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank Handlowy at 'A-';outlook stable

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Bank Handlowy's (BH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is below.

BH's IDRs and Support Rating are based on potential support from its ultimate owner, Citigroup Inc. ('A'/Stable). BH (75%-owned by a fully-owned subsidiary of Citigroup) is integrated with its parent, and is regarded as part of Citigroup's strategically important international operations.

A downgrade of Citigroup's support-driven IDRs would result in a downgrade of BH's IDRs. However, any downgrade of BH's Long-Term IDR would likely be limited to one notch, given BH's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+' and Citigroup's VR of 'a-'. The latter implies a still relatively high probability of parental support for BH even if Citigroup's IDRs were downgraded.

BH's VR is underpinned by the bank's ample liquidity, strong capitalisation, sound funding structure and moderate appetite for risk.

An upgrade of BH's VR to 'a-', which would equate the bank's standalone risk with the Polish sovereign ('A-'/Stable), is unlikely, given BH's rather limited franchise. A downgrade of the VR is also unlikely given the sizeable capital and liquidity buffers, although the rating could come under pressure if there was a marked deterioration in the Polish operating environment.

BH's liquidity position is a rating strength. At end-Q112, the liquidity buffer accounted for about 40% of total assets and was underpinned by a large portfolio of domestic unencumbered (mostly sovereign) debt securities eligible for repo refinancing with the Polish National Bank.

BH's strong capital base is supported by the bank's limited appetite for credit risk, moderate single-name concentration in the loan book, high coverage of bad debts and substantial flexibility to absorb potential credit losses. At end-Q112, the Fitch core capital ratio was 20.7% (or 19.3%, adjusting for the planned dividend payout) and unreserved impaired loans equalled only about 9% of Fitch core capital.

The vast majority of funding is sourced from customers, with a dominant share of stable corporate deposits. Fitch notes that on average BH keeps USD1bn (around 8% of total assets at end-Q112) of deposits sourced from large non-core companies, the outflow of which would not materially weaken BH's liquidity position.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'