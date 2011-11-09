BRIEF-Moody's places Nomura's Baa2 rtg under review

BRIEF-Modine reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees full fiscal year-over-year sales up 9 to 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 09 Nomura Holdings (Nomura)
*Moody's places Nomura's Baa2 rating under review for possible downgrade
* Sees full fiscal year-over-year sales up 9 to 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stornoway announces 2016 production results and 2017 guidance
Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by a rise in transaction fees.