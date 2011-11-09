版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 9日 星期三 16:06 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places Nomura's Baa2 rtg under review

Nov 09 Nomura Holdings (Nomura)

*Moody's places Nomura's Baa2 rating under review for possible downgrade

