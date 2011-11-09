版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 9日 星期三 16:56 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews JI accident rating for possible downgrade

Nov 09 JI Accident & Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (JIA)

*Moody's reviews JI Accident rating for possible downgrade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐