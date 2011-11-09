版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 9日 星期三 17:18 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's afrms Ship Finance International's rtgs

Nov 09 Ship Finance International Ltd

* Moody's affirms Ship Finance International's ratings; changes outlook to negative from stable (Norway)

