BRIEF-Moody's cuts Coca-Cola Hellenic to Baa1; outlook negative

June 15 Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company S.A., Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V and Coca-Cola HBC Finance plc

* Moody's downgrades Coca-Cola Hellenic to Baa1 from A3 ; outlook negative

