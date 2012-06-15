TEXT-S&P assigns D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 B.V. 'BBB' rtg; otlk stbl

UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
Overview
-- U. S. consumer goods maker Sara Lee Corp. will spin off its international coffee and tea business D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 B.V. (Master Blenders) and list it on the NYSE Euronext exchange in Amsterdam.
-- We view Master Blenders' business risk profile as satisfactory and its financial risk profile as intermediate.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings to Master Blenders.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that Master Blenders' debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain below 3.0x for the next 24 months.
Rating Action
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' long- and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings to Netherlands-based coffee and tea company D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 B.V. (Master Blenders). The outlook is stable.
