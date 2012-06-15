TEXT-Fitch affirms PRIME 2006-1 class A, B & E notes; downgrades class C & D notes

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PRIME 2006-1 Funding Limited Partnership's class A, B and E notes and downgraded the class C and D notes as follows:

EUR100,651,724 Class A notes (ISIN: XS0278567994): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR15,000,000 Class B notes (ISIN: XS0278569776): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE30%

EUR20,000,000 Class C notes (ISIN: XS0278570519): downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; assigned RE0%

EUR13,900,000 Class D notes (ISIN: XS0278571756): downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; assigned RE0%

EUR13,000,000 Class E notes (ISIN: XS0278572135): affirmed at 'Csf'; assigned RE0%

The downgrades reflect the three additional principal deficiency ledger (PDL) events that have occurred since the last performance review in July 2011. The total outstanding PDL balance rose to EUR35.5m from EUR27.8m at last review, lowering the credit protection available to the notes. Given the transaction's scheduled maturity in July 2013, default on the class C, D and E notes appears inevitable, which is the reason for the downgrade of the class C and D notes and the affirmation of the class E notes.

Fitch notes the high single obligor concentration within the transaction. The pool has become even more concentrated compared to the last review as a result of the additional PDL reducing the performing pool balance. The largest exposure accounts for 10% of the performing portfolio amount and the top five obligors for 53%, which makes this transaction the most concentrated among German mezzanine SME CLOs.

The reduced credit protection for the class A notes could only provide for a default of the two largest obligors. The class B notes could only sustain a default of the largest obligor. In Fitch's view, the current ratings of these notes reflect this situation, which led to their affirmation. The other rated classes do not have sufficient credit protection to provide for default of the largest obligor.

Due to the subordinated nature of the securitised loan instruments, Fitch expects no recoveries.

Given the bullet maturities, Fitch regards refinancing risk as a key risk in this transaction. All of the loans are bullet loans maturing on the same day in July 2013. Fitch expects weaker borrowers to have difficulties re-financing loans at maturity, which could lead to additional defaults. This risk is reflected in the Negative Outlook on the class A notes. Fitch is in contact with the transaction arranger and will review any available information on the repayment and refinancing plans of the borrowers.

Fitch assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) to all notes rated 'CCCsf' or below. REs are forward-looking, taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal repayments on a distressed structured finance security.

The transaction is a cash securitisation of subordinated loans to German medium-sized enterprises. Currently, approximately two-thirds of the loans feature a loss participation mechanism, and the remainder incorporates a deferral option for fixed annual interest. The portfolio companies were selected by the originating banks HSH Nordbank AG ('A-'/Stable/'F1'), Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and Haspa Beteiligungsgesellschaft fuer den Mittelstand mbH (NR).