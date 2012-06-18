TEXT-Fitch provides rating rationale on Uralkali's 'BBB- rating

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has provided the rating rationale for assigning Russia-based Uralkali a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects Uralkali's leading market position in the global potash sector, where high consolidation, scarcity of reserves and supply discipline support producers' pricing power and resilience through downcycles. The sector consolidation was reinforced in 2011 by Uralkali's USD8.8bn acquisition of Russian rival OJSC Silvinit. The ratings are also underpinned by Uralkali's strong cost position, robust cash generation capacity, and conservative financial profile.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's positive view on the long-term fundamentals of the potash industry and its opinion that Uralkali will maintain a credit profile commensurate with the rating despite anticipated large cash outflows towards shareholder distributions in 2012 and investments towards capacity expansion during the rating horizon.

Uralkali's full integration through the potash value chain translates to EBITDA margins of around 50% through the cycle. Its operations comprise five ore mines, six processing plants and trading operations through Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), its joint-venture with Belarus-based potash producer JSC Belaruskali. In 2011, the group's reported pro-forma EBITDA was USD2.4bn on sales of USD4.2bn (57% margin).The high profitability cushions it against the inherent demand volatility of the potash market.

Uralkali's acquisition of Silvinit created a group with reported pro-forma potassium chloride (KCl) production of 10.8mT in 2011, ahead of Canada-based PotashCorp. With around 70% of the world's KCl output controlled by the BPC/Canpotex duopoly and demonstrated supply discipline, producers' pricing power is strong. The risk of disruption from new entrants is limited by the scarcity of potash reserves, and long lead times and high capital costs for greenfield potash mining projects.

Rating constraints include Uralkali's absence of product diversification which fully exposes it to the potash demand cycle. In Fitch's view, this, combined with the high proportion of revenues derived from emerging market regions (63% of sales in 2011), implies higher near-term demand volatility risk than for more diversified peers. These markets, while presenting strong growth potential, tend to exhibit more erratic demand patterns than mature agricultural regions.

Operational risks are also higher with potash mining as the water soluble salt deposits are susceptible to flooding. The rating is also constrained by the higher than average legal, business and regulatory risks associated with Russia ('BBB'/Positive/'F3') where Uralkali's key operating assets are located.

Fitch's 2012 rating base case forecasts a high single digit drop in export volumes yoy (82% of 2011 sales) reflecting the softer global macro-economic environment. In particular, demand from India, the world's second largest fertiliser consumer, is expected to suffer from recent fertiliser state subsidy cuts and the weaker rupee. Moderate price increases and Silvinit's full consolidation should offset the lower volumes and Fitch projects sales growth of around 25% in 2012. Lower capacity utilisations will result in some margin erosion.

Uralkali's financial profile remains conservative through the rating period, despite higher capex levels and the ongoing share buy-back programme. The group plans to increase its KCl capacity by 2mT between 2012 and 2014, with capex rising to around USD700m p.a. during the period (USD444m in 2011). Under the rating case, funds from operations (FFO) net leverage peaks at 1.7x in 2012 (1.3x in 2011). Liquidity is strong and supported by cash positions of USD1.7bn at end of May 2012 against current portion of long-term debt of USD735m, and forecasts annual free cash flow (FCF) of around USD600m.

The rating could come under pressure if FFO net leverage was sustained above 2.5x as a result of an aggressive financial policy or a rebasing of prices well below the levels currently envisaged under the rating case.