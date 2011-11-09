TEXT-Fitch rates Religare Enterprises' NCDs 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Religare Enterprises Limited's (REL) proposed INR5,000m secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) an expected rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)' with a Stable Outlook. The NCDs have a scheduled maturity of 19 August 2019. The rating reflects that key credit risks are driven by the two key counterparties - Aegon NV (Aegon, 'A'/Stable/'F1') and Royal Bank of Scotland NV (RBS, 'A'/Stable/'F1'). The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The proposed debentures are secured by the assignment of certain rights and benefits available to REL under its joint venture agreement (JVA) with Aegon India Holdings B.V., Aegon International B.V. (Aegon Confirming Party) and RHC Holdings Private Limited (sponsor) for their life insurance business - Aegon Religare Life Insurance Company Limited (ARLIC). ARLIC is sponsored by REL (44%), Aegon (26%) and Bennett , Coleman & Co. Limited (30%).

The JVA provides REL the benefit of capital protection for its equity contribution so far in ARLIC such that it receives a return of 12% per annum compounded annually from the date of equity contribution till it exits the JV in compliance with the JVA. Further, Aegon has arranged for a guarantee from RBS to secure its capital protection obligation under the JVA and is under an obligation to ensure that the amount of the bank guarantee is increased annually for the compounded return on REL's equity contribution.

Fitch notes that the NCDs are backed by a security package, which consists of relevant clauses of the JVA pertaining to exit mechanisms available to REL to benefit from the capital protection, the bank guarantee from RBS and a charge on the transaction accounts for receiving NCD payments. The security package also includes a non-disposal undertaking on REL's stake (44%) in ARLIC and a guarantee and sponsor undertaking from RHC for the proposed NCDs.

The transaction structure allows the REL to raise money through follow-on issues (further borrowings) with the same security subject to the fact that the ratings of these NCDs are not downgraded as a result of such issuance and the maturity of such issuance is at least five days after that of the current NCDs. The expected ratings assigned are restricted to this specific issuance proposed, and does not cover any follow-on issues that may take place.

Fitch believes that the transaction carries potential legal and regulatory risks, given the evolving nature of regulatory environment in India for the insurance sector and lack of precedence with respect to execution of certain aspects of the JVA such as Initial Public Offering of an insurance company and transfer of shares post lock-in period or due to REL's rating downgrade. However, legal opinions for the relevant aspects provided to Fitch address these risks, and opine that the security would be enforceable in the event of bankruptcy of REL.

As the rating is driven by the credit profile of Aegon and RBS, any major deterioration in the same to a level below the rating of the proposed NCD could trigger a rating downgrade. Further, changes in laws/regulations in relevant jurisdictions adversely affecting the execution aspects of the transaction may cause negative rating action.

Key non-financial risks, such as operational risks, in this transaction are driven by REL and are mitigated by the sponsor's undertaking and guarantee. However, the rating would be downgraded if REL is unable to find a permitted solvent transferee for the transfer of ARLIC's shares to avoid the termination of the JVA. Besides, changes to the JVA, which materially impact the security package available to the debenture holders or entail strong dependence on the credit-worthiness of REL, significantly affecting the transaction structure would also result in a rating downgrade. Fitch would treat these as event risks in relation to the debentures.

A presale report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.