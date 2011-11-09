TEXT-Fitch:Macy's CDS outperform;Kohl's stumbles ahead of earnings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- As major retailers approach the holiday shopping season, credit default swap (CDS) spreads for one company indicate fairly strong footing while another appears to be on shakier ground, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS on Macy's Inc. (reporting today) remained largely unchanged over the past quarter, outperforming the 6.4% widening observed for North American retailers overall. Credit protection on Macy's is now pricing one notch higher than previously (now in 'BBB' territory). 'Market sentiment for Macy's is strengthening due to consistently positive and above industry average monthly same-store sales that point to market share gains,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

The same improved sentiment cannot be said for Kohl's Corporation (reporting Thursday). CDS on Kohl's have moved out 31%, underperforming most large retailers. CDS liquidity for Kohl's has also increased 13 rankings to now trade in the 14th regional percentile. 'Kohl's comparable store sales numbers were not encouraging due to higher food, gas and apparel prices weighing on some of its target shoppers,' said Allmendinger.