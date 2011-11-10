Anglo American says further Chile sales "an option"

LONDON Nov 9 Anglo American could sell further stakes in its south Chilean properties before January, when state owned copper producer Codelco has the option to buy shares, the global miner's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Anglo earlier announced it had sold a 24.5 percent stake in Anglo American Sur to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp in what it said was simply a "commercial transaction".

"We are free to sell any percentage of our shares in AAS at any time. We evaluated and continue to evaluate various alternatives," Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll said. Asked if the miner could sell an additional stake before January, Carroll said that was "an alternative" but no decisions had been made.

Carroll said proceeds from the $5.4 billion sale would go towards funding its buyout of diamond producer De Beers and its pipeline of projects. Anglo will pay the Chilean state $1 billion in taxes as a result of the deal. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)