TEXT-S&P summary: Vivendi S.A.

June 19 -

Summary analysis -- Vivendi S.A. ---------------------------------- 19-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Motion picture

distribution

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 92852E

Mult. CUSIP6: 92852T

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jul-2005 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

01-Jun-2004 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on France-based diversified telecommunications and media group Vivendi S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. In our view, the group's business risk profile is underpinned by the solid market positions across its business portfolio, sound cash flow generation of its key assets, and broad business and geographic diversity. These strengths are tempered by heightened competition in the French telecoms market after the recent disruptive entry of a fourth operator; the group's acquisitive strategy across different industries and geographies, which will likely continue to result in some group complexity; its incomplete control over subsidiaries' cash flows; dividend leakage; execution risks; and exposure to various country, currency, and governance risks.