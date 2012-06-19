TEXT-S&P summary: Vivendi S.A.

June 19 -
Vivendi S.A.
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Motion picture
distribution
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 92852E
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jul-2005 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
01-Jun-2004 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
Rationale
The ratings on France-based diversified telecommunications and media group
Vivendi S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk
profile. In our view, the group's business risk profile is underpinned by the
solid market positions across its business portfolio, sound cash flow
generation of its key assets, and broad business and geographic diversity.
These strengths are tempered by heightened competition in the French telecoms
market after the recent disruptive entry of a fourth operator; the group's
acquisitive strategy across different industries and geographies, which will
likely continue to result in some group complexity; its incomplete control
over subsidiaries' cash flows; dividend leakage; execution risks; and exposure
to various country, currency, and governance risks.