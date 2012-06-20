TEXT-S&P summary: Tunisia (Republic of)

June 20 -

Summary analysis -- Tunisia (Republic of) ------------------------- 20-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Tunisia

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 899768

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-May-2012 BB/B BB/B

16-Mar-2011 BBB/A-3 BBB-/A-3

18-Jan-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-3

01-Apr-2009 A-/A-2 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings are constrained by the recent performance and medium-term outlook for Tunisia's economic growth and the fiscal and external deficits, which have deteriorated sharply. We think that the banking sector remains fragile, and that medium-term planning is hampered by the lack of a government with sufficient mandate. The ratings are supported by Tunisia's open and fairly well diversified economy, its relatively well educated work force, and a broadly supportive business environment.

Although overall political stability since the removal of President Ben Ali in early 2011 has stayed within our expectations, we believe that Tunisia's transitional government--in office since December 2011--will struggle to take proactive corrective measures against a weakening economic and financial backdrop. However, once a draft constitution is approved by referendum and parliamentary elections take place (now planned for March 2013), we anticipate that the new government will find its feet and that Tunisia's political and economic indicators will be more consistent with the 'BB' ratings category.

According to the latest estimates, Tunisia's GDP contracted by 1.8% in real terms in 2011 (our previous projection was for zero growth; see "Sovereign Risk Indicators" published Dec. 28, 2011). Lower tourism receipts and a widening trade deficit led to a weaker external liquidity position combined with a rising short-term external debt stock. We anticipate that recovery will be slow, particularly given the weak economic environment in the European Union--by far Tunisia's largest export market and source of foreign direct investment (FDI) and tourists. Unemployment has also risen sharply to be now estimated at more than 18%, since the January 2011 revolution.