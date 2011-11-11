TEXT-S&P affirms SCA 'BBB+/A-2' rtgs; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Global hygiene and paper products group Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) has offered to acquire the European tissue operations of Georgia-Pacific LLC.[ KCHINP.UL]

-- We believe that the group's business risk profile will be moderately strengthened by the acquisition, and that SCA will maintain an intermediate financial risk profile, despite an initial weakening due to acquisition debt.

-- As a result, we are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings on SCA.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that SCA's financial performance will not materially deteriorate as a result of the acquisition.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Sweden-based global hygiene and paper products group Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA) as well as the 'K-1' Nordic national scale rating. The outlook is stable.

SCA said on Nov. 10, 2011 that it had delivered a binding offer to acquire the European tissue operations of U.S.-based Georgia-Pacific LLC (A-/Stable/--) for EUR1.32 billion (about Swedish krona (SEK) 12 billion). We understand that the acquisition would be debt funded, and that closing would be subject to consultations with employee representatives, as well as approval from the EU competition authorities.

Furthermore, on Nov. 4, 2011, SCA announced that it had established a joint venture in its existing Australasian tissue and personal care business with Pacific Equity Partners (not rated), effectively divesting 50% of its equity stake. SCA said it will receive SEK3.2 billion as a result of the transaction.

If the transactions are closed as planned, we would view the effect on the group's business risk profile as moderately positive. We base this primarily on SCA's strengthened market position in the European tissue sector (well above 30% on a pro forma basis) and, to an extent, the prospects for synergies. We would also view the increased proportion of group sales relating to hygiene products as supportive, because the group's packaging and publication paper businesses are less stable. We view the divestment of 50% of the Australasian business as largely neutral from a business risk perspective.

In our financial base case, we believe that adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt on a pro forma basis would drop slightly below 30% (about 33% in the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2011) in 2011, but for a limited period, as we believe the company is inclined to replace acquisition debt funding with strategic financing. We consider a ratio of 30%-35% to be commensurate with the current rating level. We consider the financing of the acquisition to be aggressive from a financial policy point of view. A mitigating factor is that the group is disposing of assets, thus cushioning the impact of the acquisitions on its credit metrics. As a result, we believe that SCA can maintain average credit measures which are in line with its current intermediate financial risk profile.

The ratings on SCA continue to reflect the group's strong business risk profile, supported by a diverse earnings base, leading positions in core hygiene and packaging markets, high level of integration, and our assessment of the financial risk profile as "intermediate". On Sept. 30, 2011, the group had adjusted debt amounting to about SEK40.8 billion.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SCA's financial performance will not deteriorate significantly as a result of the announced acquisition.

